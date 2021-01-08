Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Police warning to public after spate of metal thefts

Jasper King

Published: 2:27 PM January 8, 2021   
£1,000 worth of copper cable was stolen from Lower Olland Street in Bungay. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have warned the public after a spate of metal thefts in the Beccles, Bungay and Debenham areas.

£650-worth of 100kg of copper and 50kg of bronze was stolen from a workshop premises on Kenton Road in Debenham on Thursday, December 31.

On Thursday, January 7, at Crowfoot Garden in Beccles at about 2pm there was a report of two men and a woman attempting to steal copper cable, although nothing was stolen. A grey/silver Ford Ranger was seen at this incident.

On the same afternoon police received a report at about 2.25pm of a similar incident on Lower Olland Street in Bungay where two men took £1,000-worth of 50-100m of copper cable before driving off in a silver Ford Ranger.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime number.

