'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow

Published: 8:49 AM January 17, 2021

A quadbike was seized in the snow on Saturday after police said it was ridden in an "anti-social way".

Suffolk Police seized the quadbike in Beccles, the rider of which was allegedly disqualified.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, January 16, officers at Lowestoft Police said: "Quadbike seized today after reports of it being ridden in an ASB way around Beccles, as rider was a disqualified driver with no insurance.

"Rider dealt with for the offences."

Across the border, officers in Norfolk warned drivers could face fines for non-essential journeys after snow and ice led to a series of accidents around the county, including on the A143 at Haddiscoe.