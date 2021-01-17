Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:49 AM January 17, 2021   
Suffolk Police seized a quadbike in Beccles on January 16.

Suffolk Police seized a quadbike in Beccles on January 16. - Credit: Twitter/@LowestoftPolice

A quadbike was seized in the snow on Saturday after police said it was ridden in an "anti-social way".

Suffolk Police seized the quadbike in Beccles, the rider of which was allegedly disqualified.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, January 16, officers at Lowestoft Police said: "Quadbike seized today after reports of it being ridden in an ASB way around Beccles, as rider was a disqualified driver with no insurance.

"Rider dealt with for the offences."

Across the border, officers in Norfolk warned drivers could face fines for non-essential journeys after snow and ice led to a series of accidents around the county, including on the A143 at Haddiscoe. 

You may also want to watch:

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anger as trees felled on common as part of 'management plan'

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

New vaccination centre will open to cope with demand across Waveney

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Hunt for man who deliberately drove Mercedes into cyclist

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Chance to own part of 'best pub in Britain'

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon