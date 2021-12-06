Search continues for man who assaulted and robbed woman

It happened outside Lloyds bank in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

The search continues for a man who robbed and assaulted a woman in broad daylight by a Lloyds cash point machine.

The woman was assaulted and robbed while withdrawing money from a bank on December 3.

Police received a call of a reported theft and assault in Beccles at about 9.15am.

It was reported that a woman, 57, had got £50 out of a cash point machine at Lloyds bank and then was shoved by a male who then grabbed the money.

The thief was then chased by a member of the public before escaping in a silver Golf.

The woman was unhurt.

Theone Nicols, 22, was an eyewitness and said: "It was honestly horrible to see something like that happen to an elderly woman.

"I turned to my partner and he just dropped his bag and tried to catch him."

Police enquiries are on going. Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting SC-03122021-87.