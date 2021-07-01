Sex offender found with indecent videos during unannounced inspection

Published: 4:15 PM July 1, 2021

A 54-year-old sex offender with learning disabilities was found in possession of indecent videos of children.

Kevin Ward, of Darby Road, Beccles, was jailed in 2018 for 18 months after he was caught attempting to communicate with a fake “child” in a vigilante-style sting and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Thursday, July 1.

Following his release from prison as part of the order he was monitored by a public protection who made an unannounced visit to his home at 9am on June 10 last year, said Adam Norris, prosecuting.

The officer checked a Galaxy tablet and saw an indecent video of a girl aged between three and five performing a sex act.

The tablet was seized and when it was examined it was found to contain four indecent videos of a child in the most serious level A category, eight videos in category B and three indecent images in the lowest level C category.

Ward admitted three offences of possessing indecent images and videos of children and was given a 13-month prison, sentence suspended for 24 months, and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to take part in a 38 day “New Me Strengths” programme and a 45-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said Ward client had learning difficulties and a low IQ.