Three rare show chickens stolen in south Norfolk
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Three rare show chickens have been stolen from a property in south Norfolk.
The Asian hard feathers were taken from a field off Old Yarmouth Road, Ellingham, on Sunday, February 6.
The chickens were stolen around 12.40pm.
One cockerel with red feathers on its head and neck, black and blue feathers on its torso and some red feather on its wings was stolen.
The two hens stolen are brown and black with red faces.
All three chickens are tall with long necks and frames.
Officers believe there may be an attempt to sell the chickens on. They ask that anyone who is offered similar chickens contacts the police.
Police would also like to hear from anyone who has information. They should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9598/22.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.