Church flooded and paving slabs broken by vandals during attack

St Michael's church in Beccles has been flooded and damaged in an attack by vandals. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A town church has been flooded and damaged in an attack by vandals.

The attack happened at St Michael's Church in Beccles' New Market area sometime between 4pm on Saturday, April 16 and 8pm on Tuesday, April 19.

Vandals broke up paving slabs in the church grounds, while stones were thrown around inside and a hot water tap was left on flooding the building.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/23597/22 on 101.