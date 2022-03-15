Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Motorbike stolen from car park outside football club in Beccles

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:41 AM March 15, 2022
Beccles Football Club

The motorbike was stolen from Beccles Town Football Club - Credit: Google

A motorbike has been stolen from a car park in Beccles.

The red Honda GLR motorbike was taken between 8pm on Saturday, March 12, and 10am on Sunday, March 13. 

It was parked in the car park outside Beccles Town Football Club.

The registration number is AO66ZHC.

Suffolk Police is asking for anyone with information about the theft of the motorbike or its whereabouts to contact them using crime reference number 37/15127/22.

You can contact them via the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

