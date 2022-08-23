Suffolk police and crime commissioner questioned by Beccles residents

Beccles mayor Bary Darch (left), Conservative Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore (left centre), Green Town Councillor Caroline Topping (right centre), PC Amy Yeldham (right) in Beccles Town Centre. - Credit: Bruno Brown

The county's police and crime commissioner was questioned by residents in Beccles about local crime concerns.

Tim Passmore visited the town centre on Friday to hear concerns about rural crime and incidents impacting Beccles.

Many of the concerns which residents raised included speeding drivers, county lines issues, drink and drug driving, theft and fly-tipping.

Mr Passmore said: “Improving detection rates and preventing crimes such as theft and burglary are without question an absolute priority for Suffolk Police.

“The overall significant increase in police numbers will also start making a difference to the force’s performance.

“The other recent new initiatives such as the Kestrel Teams and the Servator Programme are a powerful deterrent to criminal activity."

As PCC, Mr Passmore is responsible for setting the police and crime objectives for policing in the county.

East Suffolk councillor Caroline Topping called for changes to speed limits in the town to avoid deaths of pet cats, and reduce the threat to school children and the broader community after her own speeding survey revealed London Road to be a hotspot.

Mr Passmore said: "Speeding is anti-social behaviour which I will not tolerate.

"To tackle the issue we have just signed on for two extra anti-speeding enforcement vans to be deployed in the area at the end of the next month, which will be supplied from the Road Safety Board which I sit on."

Mr Passmore has also commissioned additional foot patrol in the area to tackle growing rural crime rates.

He said: "Beccles is an expanding town, which also many residents living here. It is only right that the town has a bigger police presence.

"After speaking with this Chief Constable for the area, and the previous Chief Constable, it was concluded that the area will have up to 1,400 more police offers plus by the end of the financial year.

"I will do everything I can do enforce the deployment of more officers and and safer neighbourhood team to the area."

One resident voiced his concern about young adults racing electric scooters around New Market because of the threat they possess to pedestrian shoppers travelling at speeds of over 20mph.

Mr Passmore said: "The increased police foot presence will intensify in the area over the coming weeks and months and I am optimistic this will deter these young adults from such selfish behaviour."

A number of residents were wary of how drink and drug drivers were getting behind the wheel after drinking in the town centre.

Mr Passmore's said: "We have been discussing this problem in great detail and are running a week-long initiative from August 22 to 28.

"The National Police Chiefs’ Council have the aim of protecting other road users from the harm caused by those who drink and/or drug drive.

"The campaign will see officers from the joint Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) target irresponsible and dangerous drivers in a bid to reduce fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

"One example of this is last week we arrested a drug and drunk driver because we were able to pull him over as his friend in the passenger seat didn't have his seatbelt on."

He also revealed there were 10 active county lines issues in the Waveney area.

Mr Passmore said: "We can't be complacent, the latest information I have, albeit a fluid issue and everchanging, revealed we had 10 active county lines issues in the Beccles and Waveney area.

"The local supply lines deserve just as much attention to the country lines problems because I have a no time for drugs at all and it needs sorting out and needs addressing.

"Additional kestrel teams which we are bringing to the area will be efficient in cracking down the supply of drugs locally - while there is a newly developed action plan being drawn up to aid rehabilitation programmes to get users off the stuff."