Man arrested after series of arson attacks reported

Published: 2:45 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM February 19, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of arson attacks in Bungay.

Suffolk Police arrested the man on Thursday, February 18, on suspicion of criminal damage and arson not endangering life.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On February 2, bins were set alight in the Hillside Road West area of the town, and in the Queen's Road area days later on February 7.

Three earlier incidents, all in the Queen's Road area, had also been reported on December 6 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or who has information about them, to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/278/21 for the February 2 incident, 37/72059/20 for the February 7 incident, or 37/70774/20, 37/70762/20 or 37/70726/20 for the December 6 incidents.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.