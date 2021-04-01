Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Police called after large fight breaks out

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:17 AM April 1, 2021   
Coney Hill, Beccles. Photo: Google.

Coney Hill, Beccles. Photo: Google.

Police were called after a large fight was reported in Beccles.

Suffolk Police were called at around 7pm on Thursday, March 25, to reports of a large fight happening in Coney Hill, which is then believed to have continued onto Banham Road.

A spokesperson said: "It was reported the group were punching and swearing at each other, as well as swearing at a passing car, from which the driver is said to have tooted the horn.

"Officers attended and searched the area but there was no trace of the incident."

Police have appealed for the driver of the car, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 37/14805/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

