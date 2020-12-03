Warning after 'three male youths' break into cars

Published: 12:08 PM December 3, 2020

Police have warned drivers to make sure their cars are locked after a spate of vehicle break-ins in Beccles.

Three cars parked in Forbes Drive, Beccles, were entered "during the hours of darkness" into Tuesday, December 1, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said.

The spokesperson said: "An insecure Audi parked on the driveway was entered.

"The vehicle owner was awoken by hearing voices and the car alarm going off. On checking the car, the door was found to be open.

"Another resident saw three male youths attempting to gain entry to a VW. The youths have opened the vehicle door, but have run away when confronted.

"Entry was gained to a Vauxhall parked on a driveway via a door which has caused the alarm to sound."

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/69779/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.