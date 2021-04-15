Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Is this your Range Rover? - Police seize vehicles and cash in raid

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:12 AM April 15, 2021   
Suffolk Police seized the vehicles following a morning raid.

Suffolk Police seized the vehicles following a morning raid. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Three vehicles and five motorbikes have been seized from a Bungay property after a morning raid by police.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles following a search warrant conducted on Tuesday morning, April 13.

He was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, and money laundering offences.

The vehicles, which were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, included two commercial vehicles, a Range Rover and five motorbikes, while a quantity of jewellery, around £1,000 in cash and suspected cocaine and cannabis was also seized.

Various power tools and an outboard motor were also seized by officers.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released on police bail pending further enquiries.

