Fishing equipment stolen after thieves smash car window

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:30 AM May 21, 2022
A car parked in Nethergate Street, Bungay was targeted.

A car parked in Nethergate Street, Bungay was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Fishing equipment was stolen after thieves smashed a window to break into a car.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft from a vehicle in Bungay.

It happened at some time between 9pm on Wednesday, May 18 and 1pm on Thursday, May 19.

A police spokesman said: "A car in Nethergate Street, Bungay had a quarterlight window smashed and two Shimano reels were stolen together with a bait bag.

"The drivers side door strip was also damaged.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or if you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/30673/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Bungay News

