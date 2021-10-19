Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Tyres slashed on parked cars with damage caused overnight in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:13 PM October 19, 2021   
Tyres slashed two parked cars Ravensmere Beccles

Tyres were slashed on two cars parked in Ravensmere, Beccles over the weekend. - Credit: Google Images

The tyres of two cars parked on a street in Beccles were slashed with damage caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after two cars were damaged in Beccles overnight at the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Tyres were slashed on two cars parked in Ravensmere between 5.30pm on Saturday, October 16 and 9.45am on Sunday, October 17.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference numbers 37/58113/21 or 37/58094/21 - via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

You may also want to watch:

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheila Holmes

HGV driver faces trial after death of great-grandmother

Jane Hunt

person
Families have been invited to give their views on proposals to extend Beccles Cemetery.

Plans to extend town's cemetery could see 1,000 extra burial plots

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Live

Pickup truck, trailer and quad bike stolen from rural property

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon