Tyres slashed on parked cars with damage caused overnight in Beccles

The tyres of two cars parked on a street in Beccles were slashed with damage caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after two cars were damaged in Beccles overnight at the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Tyres were slashed on two cars parked in Ravensmere between 5.30pm on Saturday, October 16 and 9.45am on Sunday, October 17.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference numbers 37/58113/21 or 37/58094/21 - via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.