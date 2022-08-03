Lead thieves target Norfolk village church with links to Lord Nelson

The roof at the front of the historic building has had the lead torn off by theives. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A rural church in a South Norfolk village was forced to cancel its Sunday service after lead was stolen from its roof.

All Saints' Church, Woodton, had lead torn from the flat roof above the door to the building in front of its Norman tower.

Police were called to the church just before 7pm on Tuesday, July 26, following reports of a theft.

Police believe the theft may have taken place as early as Sunday and are appealing for witnesses should anybody have seen anything suspicious in the area between those dates.

The church has links to Lord Nelson, with a sculpted memorial to Ann Suckling, his great-great-grand mother, inside.

Woodton Parish Council said: "We are devastated to hear this had happened, the church is struggling enough as it is without having this loaded on them.

"It is revolting that people would do this to our historic building which has ties to Lord Nelson's family and hope the perpetrators will be caught."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 36/57295/22. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.