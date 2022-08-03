Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Lead thieves target Norfolk village church with links to Lord Nelson

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 12:16 PM August 3, 2022
Woodton Church

The roof at the front of the historic building has had the lead torn off by theives. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A rural church in a South Norfolk village was forced to cancel its Sunday service after lead was stolen from its roof.

All Saints' Church, Woodton, had lead torn from the flat roof above the door to the building in front of its Norman tower.

Police were called to the church just before 7pm on Tuesday, July 26, following reports of a theft.

Police believe the theft may have taken place as early as Sunday and are appealing for witnesses should anybody have seen anything suspicious in the area between those dates.

The church has links to Lord Nelson, with a sculpted memorial to Ann Suckling, his great-great-grand mother, inside.

Woodton Parish Council said: "We are devastated to hear this had happened, the church is struggling enough as it is without having this loaded on them.

"It is revolting that people would do this to our historic building which has ties to Lord Nelson's family and hope the perpetrators will be caught."

Most Read

  1. 1 Lead thieves target Norfolk village church with links to Lord Nelson
  2. 2 Much-loved tearoom shuts after 20 years and moves in to pub
  3. 3 Beccles Ladies hope Lioness effect will inspire new generation of players
  1. 4 Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre
  2. 5 Four holiday homes planned for estate
  3. 6 Volunteers for River Waveney Trust join fight against damaging weed
  4. 7 Man to stand trial for strangulation and coercive control
  5. 8 Man appears in court accused of making threat to kill MP
  6. 9 Home targeted by burglars after window forced open
  7. 10 Beloved bench in town's riverside beauty spot vandalised

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 36/57295/22. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Bungay News

Don't Miss

The family of eight puppies sleeping peacefully.

Watch the moment thieves steal eight American Bulldog puppies

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
The Earsham Wetland Centre team setting up for Saturday's event.

Free festival to showcase the beauty of the River Waveney

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court

Beccles burglar jailed after entering unlocked home via back door

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Bungay's new artisan Saturday markets launched this month

Town's new artisan market hailed a success after launch

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon