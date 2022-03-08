Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Yamaha motorbike stolen from driveway of home

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:02 PM March 8, 2022
A red Yamaha motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a home in Beccles.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the motorbike was stolen in Beccles over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "A red Yamaha motorbike, registration L703 YDX, was stolen from the driveway of a home in Bramley Rise, Beccles sometime between 10pm and midnight on Sunday, March 6.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the motorbike being taken or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/13692/22 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

