Organisers gear up for return of Cycle for Life charity bike ride
- Credit: John Swanbury
Organisers of a popular annual charity cycling event have confirmed next year's ride will take place on May 14.
The Beccles Cycle for Life charity cycle ride draws great support from the Beccles area, as well as the neighbouring towns of Lowestoft and Gorleston, and many villages and places further afield.
With the Rotary Club of Beccles organisers confirming when next year's event will take place, one of the regular supporters of the ride is Lowestoft-based Norfolk and Suffolk Chartered Financial Planners.
As riders raise sponsorship to be part of the event, those that raised sponsorship went into a prize draw at the Beccles Hospital Fete - with a Lowestoft rider winning this year's prize.
Sue Brooham was presented with Norfolk and Suffolk Chartered Financial Planners’ draw prize, an Amazon gift card to the value of £250.
Chad Morris, from the company, presented the prize to Sue in the company of Paul Randle, the Rotarian who headed the team that organised the ride.
She had made her contribution by collecting sponsorship from the customers of Gibbs Chippy in Carlton Road, Lowestoft, where she works part time.
As previously reported, Mrs Brooham also won Lord Somerleyton’s prize for individually raising the most sponsorship.
The event raises funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance and also the charity work of the Rotary club.
Mr Morris announced his company’s financial help next year will take a different form, to enable the organisers to offer free entry into the event for children who ride as part of a family group.
He said: “We have been thinking how we can best enable more families with children to take part in the event and we hope this addition of £350 to the charitable funds in place of their children’s entry fees will be the best way.”
Rotarian Paul Randle said: “Our club puts in a lot of effort to organise this event but it would be much less successful if we did not have the valued help of people like Sue and also Chad Morris and his fellow directors.
“We thank them and all the riders and supporters and we look forward to the entry fee structure that Norfolk and Suffolk Chartered Financial Planners have enabled.
“Our event suits all kinds of riders and we are very keen to make it attractive to local families in these hard times so that more young people can take part.”