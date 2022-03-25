Popular Cycle for Life charity ride set to return for 20th event

Heading out on a previous Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride from the Sir John Leman High School. - Credit: John Swanbury

It is one of best-known local charity ride that sees keen cyclists saddle up to raise funds for worthy causes.

And more entrants are being sought as riders make a welcome return to the popular Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride in May.

The event on Sunday, May 15 will mark the 20th Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles and to coincide with this milestone, it is returning back to its usual base at the Sir John Leman High School.

The ride will raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club’s charitable trust equally.

The Rotary Club’s trust supports both local charitable causes and international charitable needs, including a recent donation of £590 to Shelterbox (survival supplies for disaster relief) and another donation of £590 to the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

The ride is suitable for all ages and abilities, attracting families and regular cyclists alike as entrants head out over five possible distances of eight, 16, 25, 41 and 50 miles onto country roads.

Family entries and teams are at a special rate and riders of all categories can enter directly online through the event’s website while it will also be possible to enter at the school on the day.

The organiser, Paul Randle, who is also the Rotary club’s president, said: “We are looking forward to as many advance entries as possible this year.

"It makes it much easier for everyone on the day and it’s a cheaper way of joining our enjoyable event.”

It is also easy to create a JustGiving page through a link on the website, or use sponsorship forms if preferred.

An event spokesman added: "The success of the event is helped by the many riders who are willing to obtain personal sponsorship from friends and family rather than just paying the entry fees."

Prizes are available to be won by riders who raise sponsorship, with Norfolk and Suffolk Chartered Financial Planners donating five prizes for sponsored riders to win, including four for children, to be drawn at the Beccles Hospital Fete in June.

Lord Somerleyton is also offering the prize of a day entry voucher to Somerleyton Gardens for up to a family of four, with tea and cake included.