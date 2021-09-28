Charity baker David raises almost £800 on return to stall

Published: 12:43 PM September 28, 2021

David Brown will now return to Exchange Square on October 30. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A charity baker raised almost £800 for Help for Heroes as he returned to fundraising action.

David Brown, from Beccles, made his long-awaited return to his stall at Exchange Square, in the town, at the weekend, where he sold out of his goods by noon.

The 78-year-old, who raised £784.80 on the day and will return on October 30, said: "I was completely sold out by 12pm with nothing to sell, not even crumbs.

"I was up at 3am baking sausage rolls and sometimes you wonder whether it's worth it, but when you have days like Saturday it absolutely is.

"I can't thank people enough for turning up. It really was amazing."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Brown was celebrating in February 2020 after raising a staggering £100,000 for Help for Heroes to help veterans integrate back into civilian life.

Now, a celebration event is to take place to honour his achievement at St Michael's Church on November 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on the door, with Wrentham Brass performing, and all money raised going towards Help for Heroes.