Charity baker David raises almost £800 on return to stall
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A charity baker raised almost £800 for Help for Heroes as he returned to fundraising action.
David Brown, from Beccles, made his long-awaited return to his stall at Exchange Square, in the town, at the weekend, where he sold out of his goods by noon.
The 78-year-old, who raised £784.80 on the day and will return on October 30, said: "I was completely sold out by 12pm with nothing to sell, not even crumbs.
"I was up at 3am baking sausage rolls and sometimes you wonder whether it's worth it, but when you have days like Saturday it absolutely is.
"I can't thank people enough for turning up. It really was amazing."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Brown was celebrating in February 2020 after raising a staggering £100,000 for Help for Heroes to help veterans integrate back into civilian life.
Now, a celebration event is to take place to honour his achievement at St Michael's Church on November 20 at 7.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 All the events at Beccles Public Hall this autumn
- 2 Village's long-awaited community facility one step closer
- 3 Beccles' first post-pandemic charity ride is a success
- 4 How many of these 127 Great Taste Award-winning products have you tried?
- 5 Popular GP bids farewell to patients with emotional letter after 33 years in Beccles
- 6 Speed checks on A144 near Halesworth just weeks after fatal crash
- 7 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
- 8 How farm shop grew from honesty-box shed to £1.2m turnover
- 9 Conkers tournament to return this weekend
- 10 Concerns over continued closure of Bungay bridge
Tickets are £5 on the door, with Wrentham Brass performing, and all money raised going towards Help for Heroes.