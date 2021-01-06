Warning from farm worker after second dog attack
- Credit: Unicorn Alpaca Walks
A farm volunteer has issued a warning to dog owners after the second dog attack against their animals in a matter of months.
The dog entered the farm in Shipmeadow, Suffolk, on Sunday, January 3 and attacked the cockerels on the farm.
Lucie Etheridge issued a warning to dog owners in the local area to keep them off the farm or on a lead.
She said: "The alpacas and large animals luckily were all safe but our poor cockerels didn't fair so well.
"The dog has ripped open the fully wired in pen and killed at least one and left others injured and completely traumatised.
"I know to some people they are just cockerels but to us they are family and it was so awful to come in and find them so scared they had frozen to the spot."
Lucie added: "We are not on a public footpath so no one has the right to be dog walking on the farm anyway.
"Hopefully our sad situation will make people take more care with their dogs."