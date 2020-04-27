Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you... now please help support our journalism

A market day in Beccles. Can you help the Beccles and Bungay Journal continue to cover the towns' great events and important stories? Credit: Clive Elliston (c) copyright newzulu.com

Since 1933, the Beccles and Bungay Journal has been there with you.

An antiques street market in Beccles in busier times. Credit: Nick Butcher An antiques street market in Beccles in busier times. Credit: Nick Butcher

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

Last year, we united with members of our communities to back calls to save the All Hallows healthcare services after their future was at risk.

The possible closure would have affected countless families around our area and we were able to tell the stories of many of those hit hard by the announcement.

After many weeks of campaigning, a number of services were ultimately saved and taken over by other healthcare providers to continue operating.

For more than 60 years, we have highlighted one of the area’s most popular summer attractions in Beccles Lido. In recent years, this has included the campaign to fundraise £500,000 for a key refurbishment project to allow many more summers of enjoyment in the pool.

We backed the 20-year campaign for the £7 million Beccles Southern Relief Road in a bid to stop lorries needing to travel through the historic town centre’s narrow streets. The 1.2 mile stretch connecting the A145 with Ellough Road finally opened in September 2018.

In Halesworth, we have followed the charitable efforts of the Pear Tree Fund, originally known as the Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund, from being established in 1989 through to the opening of the £880,000 Pear Tree Centre earlier this year. The centre offers support, information, counselling and other services to those in a 15-mile radius, including Beccles, Bungay, Saxmundham and Southwold.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, Editor