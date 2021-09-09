Hundreds raised in memory of biking great-grandmother

Published: 5:03 PM September 9, 2021

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in memory of a former charity worker.

Keen biker Dot Kent passed away on May 13 earlier this year at Beauchamp House in Chedgrave.

This week, her grandchildren Shaun Kent and Nicola Burns, along with great-granddaughter Ellie Hodson, met with volunteer Roy Swain, from Seething Control Tower, to present him with a cheque for £1,425.

Daughter Hazel Todd said: "We are very pleased to have raised so much money.

"When my Dad died in 2005 we raised £2,500, but those people have now gone, so Mum getting this was very good.

"She wanted the money to go to the air ambulance because, as a biker, she always said at the end of the day you never know when you might need them."

The 88-year-old, who continued riding on her motorbike until she was 83, moved to Seething when she was 16 and lived in the village throughout the rest of her life.