Dozens of eels found dead in Norfolk rivers

Published: 4:11 PM August 6, 2018 Updated: 8:09 PM October 10, 2020

Around 80 eels have been found dead in the regions rivers, with no clear explanation as to what has caused their demise.

The eels were spotted in the Rivers Waveney, Yare, and Bure, at Haddiscoe, Rockland, and between Great Yarmouth and Acle.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “There is about 80 of them, all about 10 to 40cm in length which means they are not elvers nor are they the bigger ones. They are fairly young.

“There is no evidence of lowered oxygen levels or rising ammonia levels, so we have been taking tests and they with the national lab and we cannot say much more until we have that back.”

They added that anyone who sees any eels or fish dead or in distress should call the 24 hour Environment Agency hotline on 0800 807060 which the spokesman said would help build a better picture of the situation.