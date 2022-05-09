Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Dwile flonking returns as Suffolk claim victory over neighbours

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:46 PM May 9, 2022
Dwile flonking at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, in 2022.

Dwile flonking returned on Saturday for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Ben Taylor

A historic and unique sport returned to take centre stage at an iconic border pub.

Dwile flonking returned to the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, on Saturday as teams from Norfolk and Suffolk went head-to-head once again after a two-year hiatus.

The teams were fighting for the Colin Denny Inter-County 'Sherbert Lemons 'Ere We Go Together' Shield, named in memory of the former Blyth Valley flonker and presented to the winners by his wife Frankie.

Dwile flonking at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, in 2022.

The historic sport has been held at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, for a number of years. - Credit: Ben Taylor

After "a rather ill-tempered and boisterous affair", the tie was settled in extra-time by the southern challengers after a flonk-off between county captains. 

Jobanowl, the official term for referee, Yanny Mac, said: "It was the worst display of sportsmanship I have ever witnessed, and I once lived in Essex.

Dwile flonking at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, in 2022.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and postponed, then cancelled again, in 2021 after rising Covid cases. - Credit: Hannah Cairns

"The lads gave it all they could today, but in the current climate and with a limited collective IQ, I think the cows came home to roost for the summer.

"Special mention should be given to the newbies, but not too much attention or sympathy.

"Training starts again on Tuesday."

Dwile flonking at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, in 2022.

This year's event honoured late Blyth Valley flonker Colin Denny. - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Dwile flonking at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, in 2022.

The game is played with one team joining hands to form a ring, with a member of the other side in the middle of the circle, holding a beer-soaked dwile on the end of a stick. - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Dwile flonking at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, in 2022.

This year's event was sponsored by the Green Jack Brewery - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Dwile flonking jobanowl Yanny Mac at the 2022 event.

Dwile flonking jobanowl Yanny Mac at the 2022 event. - Credit: Ben Taylor

