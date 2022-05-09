Gallery
Dwile flonking returns as Suffolk claim victory over neighbours
- Credit: Ben Taylor
A historic and unique sport returned to take centre stage at an iconic border pub.
Dwile flonking returned to the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, on Saturday as teams from Norfolk and Suffolk went head-to-head once again after a two-year hiatus.
The teams were fighting for the Colin Denny Inter-County 'Sherbert Lemons 'Ere We Go Together' Shield, named in memory of the former Blyth Valley flonker and presented to the winners by his wife Frankie.
After "a rather ill-tempered and boisterous affair", the tie was settled in extra-time by the southern challengers after a flonk-off between county captains.
Jobanowl, the official term for referee, Yanny Mac, said: "It was the worst display of sportsmanship I have ever witnessed, and I once lived in Essex.
"The lads gave it all they could today, but in the current climate and with a limited collective IQ, I think the cows came home to roost for the summer.
"Special mention should be given to the newbies, but not too much attention or sympathy.
"Training starts again on Tuesday."