Charity's joy after donated scanner sells for £1,650 on eBay

A "hidden gem" which had been donated to charity has earned East Anglia's Children's Hospices a record sum.

The Nikon Super CoolScan LS-9000 ED 35mm +120/220 Medium Film/Negative/Slide Scanner was donated to the charity's shop in Market Place, Bungay, and listed by its eBay team on September 30.

A bidding war followed and, 10 days later, the scanner was snapped up for £1,650.

Bethany Watchman, EACH eBay sales assistant, said: "This item is our highest selling item to date, beating our previous record of a mini-grand piano which sold for £1,020.

"It was tucked away in our pile of scheduled items from shops, so was quite the hidden gem and went for an incredible price."

The eBay team are hoping to repeat the success when it comes to selling cameras and photographic accessories.

Ms Watchman said: "We have a brilliant volunteer who has an expansive knowledge on this subject and we've definitely seen an increase in profits because of it."

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.