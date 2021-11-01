Charity's joy after donated scanner sells for £1,650 on eBay
- Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A "hidden gem" which had been donated to charity has earned East Anglia's Children's Hospices a record sum.
The Nikon Super CoolScan LS-9000 ED 35mm +120/220 Medium Film/Negative/Slide Scanner was donated to the charity's shop in Market Place, Bungay, and listed by its eBay team on September 30.
A bidding war followed and, 10 days later, the scanner was snapped up for £1,650.
Bethany Watchman, EACH eBay sales assistant, said: "This item is our highest selling item to date, beating our previous record of a mini-grand piano which sold for £1,020.
"It was tucked away in our pile of scheduled items from shops, so was quite the hidden gem and went for an incredible price."
You may also want to watch:
The eBay team are hoping to repeat the success when it comes to selling cameras and photographic accessories.
Ms Watchman said: "We have a brilliant volunteer who has an expansive knowledge on this subject and we've definitely seen an increase in profits because of it."
Most Read
- 1 Mercedes convertible stolen from drive in Beccles
- 2 Man left with internal injuries after Bungay crash
- 3 Setting the stage for an evening of fashion and fizz next month
- 4 Air ambulance called after man in 20s is injured in crash in Bungay
- 5 Spooky Saturday event hailed as 'amazing' with town centre transformed
- 6 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 7 Two taken to hospital after two vehicle crash
- 8 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 9 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 10 KTM 990 Superduke motorbike stolen from street near Beccles
EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.