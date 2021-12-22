Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

LadBaby (far left) and Ed Sheeran (second from right) visited Waveney Foodbank. - Credit: Waveney Foodbank

It is not everyday that you have two Christmas chart-topping pop sensations visit a local foodbank.

But this is exactly what happened on Tuesday, December 21 as Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank's headquarters.

The foodbank, located in Eye which serves communities in Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Harleston and Diss, aims to help people in crisis, with demand increasing since the pandemic began.

Matthew Scade, project manager at Waveney foodbank, was delighted to meet with Ladbaby, made up of husband and wife duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, and Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran when they paid a visit.

During the visit, which was shown on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, December 22, they discussed the work that Waveney Foodbank does including what goes into a food box.

Waveney Foodbank have been helping more and more people since the pandemic began. - Credit: Waveney Foodbank

Mr Scade gave them some facts and figures about how many people the foodbank have fed, and the amount of food that members of the public have donated, the trio helped pack some boxes and Christmas bags for clients who are struggling locally.

Ladbaby worked with Sir Elton John and local musician Ed Sheeran and released their Christmas single which could land them a record 4th Christmas number 1 in a row.

The song 'Sausage rolls for everyone' is available as a digital download and all profits go directly to the Trussell Trust.

Waveney Foodbank which is part of the Trussell Trust, operates in South Norfolk and Suffolk and has 2 warehouses and 11 distribution centres.

Mr Scade said: "Without the donations received by the public, the foodbank would be unable to operate and would like to take this opportunity to say to everyone that donated to Waveney Foodbank, and all those that volunteer tirelessly every week.

"Thank you so much and myself and the trustees would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a Happy New year."

He added: "If you or anyone you know are struggling financially and have to regularly choose between buying food or paying a bill, then please get in touch as soon as possible.

"There are agencies that can offer wraparound support whilst the foodbank will keep you fed.

"Please phone or email and we will do all we can you get you back on your feet as quickly as possible "