Beccles academy receives 'good' in latest Ofsted rating

Beccles Primary Academy Primary School has been awarded a 'Good' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Headteacher, Heather Thorne, said: "We are so proud and delighted at this great achievement, it is a true reflection of where we are at as a school.

"I work with a brilliant team, and we all share the same passion for the children's education and wellbeing, it is why we are overjoyed to have also received the prestigious Wellbeing Award for Schools."

"It is a great time to be part of Beccles Primary Academy."

We are so proud and delighted to announce that we are a GOOD school with OUTSTANDING features! Thank you to everyone for their support and encouragement! @reach2trust 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/R2Xg2IUcBw — Beccles Primary Academy (@BecclesPrimary) July 7, 2022

Ofsted's rating is a significant improvement from the last inspection in 2018, which rated the school as 'Requires improvement'.

"As a staff member, I couldn't be more proud to work with such a fabulous group of staff, pupils and their families - we really are one big community!" added Mrs Thorne.