Beccles academy receives 'good' in latest Ofsted rating



Bruno Brown

Published: 4:14 PM July 8, 2022
Children and staff celebrate 'good' OFSTED result

Children and staff celebrate 'good' Ofsted result - Credit: Beccles Primary Academy

Beccles Primary Academy Primary School has been awarded a 'Good' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Headteacher, Heather Thorne, said: "We are so proud and delighted at this great achievement, it is a true reflection of where we are at as a school.

"I work with a brilliant team, and we all share the same passion for the children's education and wellbeing, it is why we are overjoyed to have also received the prestigious Wellbeing Award for Schools."

"It is a great time to be part of Beccles Primary Academy."

Ofsted's rating is a significant improvement from the last inspection in 2018, which rated the school as 'Requires improvement'.

"As a staff member, I couldn't be more proud to work with such a fabulous group of staff, pupils and their families - we really are one big community!" added Mrs Thorne.




