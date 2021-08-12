Students in Beccles and Bungay celebrate GCSE results

Published: 2:35 PM August 12, 2021

Students from Beccles and Bungay celebrated their GCSE results on Thursday, after a "fractured" period of lockdowns and studying at home.

Sir John Leman High

At Sir John Leman High School, students were nervously walking over to the entrance where they were to collect their GCSE results.

One student who was smiling with his results in hand, was Nicolas Allbridge.

"I'm very pleased," Mr Allbridge said.

"I'm surprised with my psychology result.

"I was expecting to pass but not by that much."

Rose Van Der Kooij and her twin sister, Anna, were both discussing their plans for college.

"I'm going to study biology, chemistry and mathematics at Sixth Form, either here or Sir Isaac Newton," Rosa said. Anna intends to do the same.

Anna said: "I'm really happy.

"I was expecting this grade for science and maths.

"But I surpassed my expectation in classics."

Their friends, Kaitlin Sinden and Francesca Banham, will be staying at the school for their A-Levels.

"After college, I don't know what my plans are yet," Miss Banham said.

"I'm just going to go with the flow."

Kian Leech received better grades than he expected.

"The biggest shocker was DT," Mr Leech said.

"The teacher pushed me to do well.

"To put in the work and see I've passed is amazing.

"I did better than my dad did, so that's a bonus."

Mr Leech will be attending Lowestoft's Football Industry College in September.

In a joint statement, headteacher Michael Taylor and Jeremy Rowe, CEO of the Waveney Valley Academies Trust, said: "We would like to congratulate and praise the students across our schools who reacted so well to the fractured, interrupted and unexpected journey they had through their studies."

Mr Taylor added: "It was a very rigorous process for students and teachers.

"There was no plucking or predicting.

"Every result was evidence based and that is reflected in the range of results our students have received.

"Really well done to the students, who persevered through a difficult 16 months.

"It's been fractured but we are looking forward to welcoming them back for sixth form to reform relationships to maximise student progress"

SET Beccles

Students at Seckford Education Trust (SET) Beccles were also positive about their results.

Jamie Hutton from Kessingland was thrilled with his string of top grades.

Mr Hunton said: “I’m feeling really happy, I’ve done much better than expected, I thought I’d get one Grade 8 if I was lucky.

"Studying in lockdown hasn’t been easy for anyone but it was the best it could be at SET Beccles, the teachers communicated well and it was good to have that support."

Anne Popover from Pakefield is also proud of her seven Grade 8s, one Grade 9 and one Grade 6 despite only joining SET Beccles a year ago.

Miss Popover said: “I joined SET Beccles two weeks before the Covid lockdown, it was quite hard but I’ve had a great time here and I’ve made loads of new friends.

"I’m really happy with my results, I feel like it’s a huge personal achievement.

"Outside of school I’ve also been busy raising money for the Dragonfly Unit in Carlton Coville for teenagers with mental health, we’ve raised around £7,500.”

Marley Thrower-Palmer from Southwold said his GCSE results are a “big relief” after the past year.

He said: “I’m completely over the moon, I was really nervous about my grades but I’m so happy to get the results I did.

"I’m now really excited to be leaving home to study Sports Performance and Excellence at Easton College.

"The dream is to become a professional golfer one day, I learnt from my grandad and have been playing since I was five years old.”

Bungay High

Angelo Goduti, headteacher of Bungay High, shared similar feelings.

"Congratulations to our students on the excellent GCSE results they have achieved this year," Mr Goduti said.

"Our students, along with everyone who has been involved with supporting them over two very turbulent years, should be very proud of their achievements.

"Our students’ GCSE results are an absolute credit to them, our teachers and parents.

"They demonstrate how supportive the whole school community has been and the hard work, determination and courage that students have shown in very challenging circumstances.

"The disrupted but productive past two years has provided a foundation for students to progress on to their next phase of education or training, working towards new experiences that they can look forwards to with positivity."

Langley School

Jon Perriss, headmaster of Langley school, said: “My warm congratulations to the Langley pupils for an impressive set of results.

"Behind the percentages and the grades are the individual stories of resilience, graft and determination and I am proud of all in the Langley community for the work that they have done and delighted that this has been recognised.”

Hobart High School

Ross Li-Rocchi, head of Hobart High School, said: "Many congratulations to our superb year 11 students, who have consistently been a privilege to work with.

"They have coped admirably with all that the academic year has thrown at them - particularly changes to assessment and the periods of remote learning.

"Students - we are still here to support you if you need us.

"Today is for thanking staff and families for all their support during 2020-21, and for wishing the youngsters all the very best on the next stage of their journey.

"Data or commenting on school performance do not seem important given the circumstances.

"Well done on your achievements year 11 - you will be missed and have shown you can go on to great things."