School's 'splendid contributions' to Jubilee celebrations hailed

A high school has been praised for rallying round as a series of events have helped support the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Staff and students at Sir John Leman High School in Beccles have been involved in numerous events in recent weeks as part of the four-day bank holiday celebrations.

The school on Ringsfield Road had encouraged all staff and students to join in "with great success" in celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee "through a range of different events."

This included a Platinum Jubilee picnic on the school grounds on May 27, as students were encouraged to bring in a packed lunch and a picnic mat as a school spokesman said they all enjoyed the "lovely weather with their friends and teachers."

On Saturday, June 4 artwork that the students had created was displayed as a special event was held in St Michael’s Church, Beccles.

These included designs from art lessons, around the theme of royal buildings, as students created work in any medium they like - including paint, pen and ink, pencil, sculpture, clay and more.

Photography students created photographic images and collections that "celebrated the best our culture, surroundings, pastimes and values", while drama students celebrated the work of playwrights from Britain and the Commonwealth during a special performance at the church on June 4 alongside other writers, performers and artists.

Music students also took part in the performance on June 4 as they performed as a soloist or part of an ensemble pieces by a composer from anywhere in the commonwealth.

Media Studies students also created a digital timeline of the Queen's reign, which included images of her and her family life or performing royal duties.

A Platinum Jubilee picnic was held on the Sir John Leman High School grounds. - Credit: Sir John Leman High School

Michael Taylor, headteacher at Sir John Leman High School, said: “The events we have held to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee have been great to help our journey to rebuild our community post pandemic and have been enjoyed by all ages."

Speaking after the success of the event at St Michael’s Church, Beccles on June 4, Barry Darch, mayor of Beccles, said: “What a delight it was to have the school's splendid contributions at Saturday's event.

“I have had many expressions of appreciation, including specific reference to your young people's wonderful singing and playing.

“It was also great to have the super artwork in the church."