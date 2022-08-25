One of school's 'best ever years' marked on GCSE results day
- Credit: Adam Sandford
Pupils at Sir John Leman High School were hailed after one of the best years on record for the Beccles school.
Headteacher Michael Taylor said: "This year’s A Level and GCSE results have seen a return to traditional student exams, following two years of grades being based on school assessments.
"So I am really impressed with the out comes and the effort teachers and students have put in together.
"We have all worked so hard collectively and the outcomes, in one of our best years statistically, shows that.
"We have lots of smiley faces here today and that is testament to my staff and the students for their application."
Sir John Leman had a pass rate of 87pc for English and a pass rate of 75pc for maths.
There were a number of high achieving students celebrating on results day.
Most Read
- 1 Beccles goalkeeper to reach landmark 500th appearance
- 2 Bungay centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with son's return
- 3 Road closed after two-car crash close to ambulance station
- 4 Library commemorates former manager with new garden
- 5 How to keep spiders out of your house as they invade for mating season
- 6 GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades
- 7 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney
- 8 Beccles and Bungay's cricket teams both winners
- 9 Soap star runs fitness classes for charity after settling into Norfolk home
- 10 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
Among them was Jack Fisher, who achieved a remarkable seven grade 9s in subjects including combined science, English language, maths, music, religious studies, Latin and computer science.
The 16-year-old said: "I am a combination of shocked and relieved.
"I'm glad that all the hard work has paid off.
"I look forward to beginning to study my A Levels here at the Leman in music, maths, further maths and computer science."
His mother Christina Fisher added: "It's phenomenal. I am so proud of my son and glad he has got the outcome he dreamed of because he worked so hard."
Another student who was thrilled having done exceptionally well was Elijah Britton who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.
Ms Britton said: "I am not crying tonight which is a relief, I am just pleased the late nights revising have proved worthwhile.
"I am staying on here at the Leman to study biology, religious studies and chemistry."
Teacher Ms Nabarro said: "I am just so proud of Elijah, she has truly smashed it, and we are happy she has chosen to stay with us to study her A Levels"