Delight as school's bus transformed into new classroom and play area

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:53 PM January 31, 2022
bus

Pupils at Beccles Primary Academy trying out the new classroom. - Credit: Supplied

A school in Beccles has received a £500 donation which has been used to transform a former bus into a brand new classroom and play area.

Helping Hands, a small group of parents and volunteers who oversee fundraising opportunities at Beccles Primary Academy received the donation from developer McCarthy Stone.

bus

The bus becomes a new valuable learning environment for pupils at Beccles Primary Academy. - Credit: Supplied

Laura Pigney at Helping Hands, said: “We are very grateful to McCarthy Stone for the donation.

"Covid has meant it’s been quite an unusual couple of years for all the children, which is why we wanted to surprise them with an exciting new area in which to learn and play.

"The children’s faces were a real picture when we unveiled the finished project and they’ve already been having lots of fun on board the bus."

Debby Pavitt, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone Midlands said: “We seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.

"It was wonderful to help support such an exciting project for the school and we hope that the children get lots of enjoyment from the bus for years to come."

