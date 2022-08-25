GCSE record smashed at SET Beccles School after great results

Jess Kemp (centre right) received a string of grade 7s, 8s and 9s - the best GCSE results SET Beccles has ever seen - Credit: Ben Thomas/Seckford Education Trust

One Beccles pupil recorded the highest GCSE results her school has ever seen on results day.

SET Beccles pupils collected their GCSE results on Thursday, August 25, with Jess Kemp achieving an impressive set of results including seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7 – the best results SET Beccles has ever seen.

Miss Kemp, who lives in Beccles, will start at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in September, where she will study A Level biology, chemistry and psychology with a dream to pursue a career in medicine.

Jess said: “I’m speechless, really pleased and shocked.”

Ms Kemps father added: "I am just so proud, happy and tearful.

"She has put in so much hard work and it’s paid off.”

Heidi Philpott, head of school at SET Beccles, said: “We are immensely proud of the achievements of all our students at SET Beccles this year.

“We are delighted to share that 60pc of students achieved a grade 4 or above in each of the core subjects of English, maths and science, with all students making expected progress.

"We wish to congratulate each and every student, wishing them every success as they leave us to start the next phase of their education.

"They have shown genuine determination and resilience throughout Year 11 maturing into kind, successful young adults.

"This is a credit to the students themselves, their teachers and their families.

“We wish them every success in their next venture.”

Former head girl Betty-Anne Brzeczek with her GCSE results alongside Evan Gartley at SET Beccles. - Credit: Ben Thomas/Seckford Education Trust

Former head girl Betty-Anne Brzeczek also achieved a very strong set of results, leaving with two grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s.

Miss Brzeczek plans to study A Levels in history, maths, psychology and drama at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, with an ambition of becoming a secondary school teacher.

She said: “I am so excited and proud of myself, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Brooke Jameson achieved four grade 7s, one grade 6 and one grade 5 at GCSE, and will now also head to East Norfolk Sixth Form College to follow her passion for geography.

She said “I am over the moon with my results, all the hard work has paid off.

"SET Beccles has been a good school for me and I like the small community.”

Roman Garner collecting his GCSE results at SET Beccles - Credit: Ben Thomas/Seckford Education Trust



