Tears and joy as Sir John Leman students celebrate A Level results

Thrilled students having collected their results at the Sir John Leman. - Credit: Sir John Leman

Students at Sir John Leman Sixth Form, in Beccles, celebrated collecting their A Level results on Thursday, with some students even breaking out in tears of jubilation.

For lots of students, a place beckoned at their chosen university.

Tom Mackinson, 18, achieved three A*'s in maths, further maths and physics, with a place at Warwick University to study maths awaiting.

He said: "I'm just so happy that I am off to my first choice university, I had worked hard, but when the hard work actually pays off it's amazing.

"I am also happy for my girlfriend Katie, who got her place at York," he said.

Tom Mackinson (left) and his girlfriend, Katie Lamy, smile having collected their results. - Credit: Bruno Brown

James Bentley who achieved an A* in maths, an A in further maths and an A in physics, was relieved after finding the examination process exhausting.

The 18-year-old said: "I was worried about each separate subject for different reasons because for maths there are different examination stages.

"It all was so overwhelming at times.

"For it to be over and to have done as well as I have, I really can't quite believe it just yet."

Head Teacher, Mr Michael Taylor, (right) speaking with students about their grades. - Credit: Sir John Leman

While for some students their joy was uncontainable and brought them to tears.

Elle-Louise Barney, 18, comprehensively exceeded her predicted grades.

She said: "Having been predicted straight D's I can't quite believe I got a B in sociology, a B in religious studies, and an A* in English language.

"I'm so happy I can barely talk and am doing a bad job of holding in my tears."

Parents and students gather in their masses outside the front of the sixth form centre to discuss their grades and their next steps in life having finished sixth form. - Credit: Sir John Leman

Headteacher Michael Taylor said: "We are really pleased with this years results, and very proud of our students who all worked so hard.

"It hasn't been easy for the students who in the past two years have lost around 96 days worth of teaching due to the pandemic, so considering this everyone has done very well.

"This year, it is enough simply to say thank you to our staff, our parents and to everyone for their unstinting support, and to congratulate our students for their achievements today," he said.