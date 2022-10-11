Primary school hailed as transformation noted by inspectors

Staff and pupils at St Benet's Primary School, in Beccles, celebrate after being rated Good by Ofsted. - Credit: St Benet's Primary School

A primary school has been hailed for "valuing every child" after a recent inspection.

St Benet's Catholic Primary School, in Beccles, scored an improved 'Good' rating in all categories by Ofsted inspectors following their latest inspection.

Sam Barlow, executive headteacher at the 79-pupil Ringsfield Road school, said: "We have been driven in our determination to create excellence despite the setbacks of the pandemic.

"To receive the feedback that the school environment is of a high quality, with lively, interesting classrooms and a wealth of different outdoor areas to stimulate pupils' learning, was amazing.

"I am so proud of our school community in how we have come together.

"The relationships we have in our small school between staff, children and parents really are unique.

"This report has validated all our hard work and our pursuit of high standards and curriculum development."

Mrs Barlow, along with assistant headteacher Amanda Lyons, took charge at the school, part of the St John the Baptist Multi-Academy Trust, in September 2018 - months after the school had been rated as 'requiring improvement' by Ofsted.

Miss Lyons added: "We have been determined to provide a broad and enriching curriculum and we are pleased the inspection also recognised how reading is at the heart of all e do.

"We have all worked as one strong team to ensure this transformation of the school has happened even through the turbulence of the pandemic.

"Our vision has never faltered."

The Ofsted report, published following their inspection, states: "Staff have high expectations of pupils' learning and behaviour and pupils live up to these expectations.

"Pupils treat each other with respect and are polite.

"Pupils in all year groups are a credit to the school.

"Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school and appreciate the excellent communication and are grateful that teachers are approachable and sort out any concerns quickly."

The report noted just two areas for improvement, including a need for a consistency across teaching phonics, and a need to take into account prior lessons to consolidate learning.