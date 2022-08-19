Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
What are the odds of that?! Surprise A-level link for maths students

Bruno Brown

Published: 9:21 AM August 19, 2022
Tom Mackinson and his girlfriend, Katie Lamy, smile having collected their results.

Tom Mackinson (left) and his girlfriend, Katie Lamy, smile having collected their results.

George Blagden and Tom Mackinson have never met, yet both achieved three A stars in identical subjects in their A-levels -and they are going to the same university. 

Mr Blagden, 18, of Bungay Sixth Form and Mr Mackinson, 18, of Sir John Leman in nearby Beccles, both achieved three A*s in maths, further maths and physics on results day on Thursday.

Mr Blagden has accepted his offer to study computer science at Warwick University, where Mr Mackinson is also heading to study a maths degree.

George Blagden got three A

George Blagden got three A*'s in his subjects and is off to Warwick University to study Computer Science.

Mr Blagden said: "I'm honestly speechless. I've amazed myself with how well I've done and now I really can look forward to the future.

"I want to thank Mrs Marriott for her help because she was my maths and further maths teacher, so without her help and commitment I don't think this would have been possible."

Mr Mackinson said: "I'm just so happy that I am off to my first choice university, I had worked hard, but when the hard work actually pays off it's amazing."


