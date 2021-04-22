Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Mooted high school expansion will increase capacity by 150

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:26 PM April 22, 2021   
Bungay High School, on Queen's Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

A high school could cater for an extra 150 students within the next year-and-a-half as proposed improvements and expanded facilities were unveiled this week.

Suffolk County Council is seeking views from householders and parents as a pre-application planning consultation started on Monday around the expansion of Bungay High School.

It includes proposals to "increase the existing accommodation" at the high school on Queens Road, Bungay.

Parents and neighbours have until May 10 to voice their opinions before a formal planning bid is lodged.

Suffolk County Council is consulting on proposals for Bungay High School. The concept site masterplan.

A county council spokesman said: "The proposal includes a new standalone two storey teaching block, to provide purpose built teaching, with dining facilities and ancillary rooms.

The new accommodation will make space available to increase the capacity of the school and will improve access for pedestrians, cars and cyclists.

If the proposed developments get the go-ahead, it will see the high school increase its capacity "from 900 pupils to 1,050 pupils" between the ages of 11 and 16 as it is "scheduled for September 2022."

To view draft plans of the proposed developments, complete an online comment form or download a comment form visit www.suffolk.gov.uk


