School 'thrilled' at latest Ofsted inspection

A town's high school has been praised for continuing high standards despite coronavirus disruption.

Ofsted inspectors returned to Bungay High School at the end of last year, with a report released this month showing the school has maintained its 'good' rating.

A "strong sense of togetherness" and its "friendly community" were praised during the inspection, which took place in November.

Pupils in a lesson at Bungay High School - Credit: East Anglian School's Trust

The report was the first inspection at the school since Ofsted rated it as 'good' in September 2016.

It states: "Bungay High School is a friendly community where the pupils are proud of their achievements.

"Leaders have high expectations and pupils say they are not afraid to make mistakes and try again as they learn. Most pupils achieve well at school.

"Following the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders are rebuilding the programme of activities and events.

"Pupils who joined recently in Year 7 are settling well after a year of disruption and lack of usual transition arrangements from primary school.

"There is a strong sense of togetherness at the school."

The report also praises the school for its "snake journeys" approach to the curriculum, where pupils can look back at what they have learned and what is coming next.

Pupils with special educational needs or disabilities receive "effective support", with teachers adapting lessons to allow access to the same curriculum as other pupils.

It did, however, highlight some older pupils in years 10 and 11 "do not have the same enthusiasm for reading" as younger pupils, which is a priority for leaders, and note take up of modern foreign languages is lower than hoped.

Bungay High School headteacher Chanel Oswick with pupils - Credit: East Anglian School's Trust

Headteacher Chanel Oswick, who took up the role in September 2021, said: "I am thrilled with the outcome of the inspection, which was a very thorough and rigorous process.

"The outcome reflects the continuous hard work and dedication shown by our staff, pupils and governors, in addition to the fantastic support we receive from our parents and carers, ensuring their child can flourish with us at the school.

"The inspection was early on in my time at Bungay High and I am pleased the result demonstrates we have the capacity to go from strength to strength with our growing school."

Angelo Goduti, former headteacher and now CEO of East Anglian Schools Trust, which runs the school, said: "We are delighted for the school community and are extremely proud.

"The glowing comments in the Ofsted report are testament to the fantastic pupils and staff, led superbly by Mrs Oswick."

Chair of governors Sylvia Knights added: "The governors and I are delighted with the excellent outcome of our recent inspection, coming as it did so soon after our transition of headteachers and at such a challenging time for all schools.

"The result clearly reflects the commitment and dedication of everyone in the school community to ensuring the best possible experience and outcomes for all our pupils."