High school honours students with glitzy prom

Some of the Year 11 students from Bungay HS at their prom. - Credit: Bungay HS

Staff, students and parents rallied round to ensure the class of 2022 at one high school celebrated in style.

Marking the end of their GCSE examinations, Bungay High School students dressed to impress as a Year 11 Prom was finally able to go ahead.

Clinton Gillett, assistant headteacher at Bungay High School, said: "It was fantastic to see all the year 11 students from Bungay High School dressed up in their finest to celebrate the end of their GCSE examinations.

"The school has not been able to have a prom for the last two years due to the pandemic so getting this event up and running was a massive priority."

With the student representatives having decided they wanted to have the prom away from school, they descended on Dunston Hall for the evening.

Mr Gillett said: "There were some fantastic arrivals with a Jaguar Type D, Wileys Jeep, Ford Mustang, Yamaha V Max motorcycle and trucks along many other fabulous vehicles."

On the night the students all voted for their 'Knights of each house' with Owen, Dinusha, Tamsin and Grace all receiving the most votes and getting to wear the glittering sashes.