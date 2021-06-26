School's 'remarkable transformation' from inadequate to good

Published: 12:25 PM June 26, 2021

A primary school's "remarkable" transformation is complete, with the school going from 'inadequate' to 'good' in just 14 months.

Bungay Primary School were left "disappointed" after an Ofsted inspection in March 2020 criticised the school for a "weak" quality of education and pupils' poor attendance.

But just over a year on, inspectors returned in May, where they rated the school as '"good" in all areas, including quality of education, behaviour and leadership, despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic

A report following the inspection states: "Pupils at this school are happy, well-behaved and work hard and parents are positive about the school and the changes they have made.

"Staff describe the school as unrecognisable from the previous inspection.

"There is now a stable, skilled group of teachers able to work with others to further develop teaching and learning.





"Leaders took advantage of the school's partial closure in spring and summer 2020 to ensure teachers were confident in what they were to teach."

Inspectors also praised the "sense of community", despite limitations as a result of coronavirus, as well as safeguarding arrangements and improved attendance.

Clare Flintoff, CEO of Asset trust which runs the school, said: "This is a remarkable achievement for a school to have improved so much, especially given the challenges we have faced nationally with school closures and disruption to learning caused by the pandemic.

"School leaders, staff and pupils have worked so hard to make sure learning has continued and we are delighted Ofsted inspectors recognised the tremendous progress that has been made and decided to re-grade the school.

"The fact the school is now 'good' in all areas is wonderful news for the school and the wider Bungay community."

Executive headteacher Katherine Milk added: "I am overwhelmingly delighted with the result of our latest Ofsted report.

"The staff and pupils have worked extremely hard and shown true dedication and resilience to improve our school in such a short period of time.

"I am incredibly proud of everything that has been achieved.

"We are glad to be part of the Asset trust who have helped us on our journey. We are one family of schools, sharing our best practice and always striving for excellence."