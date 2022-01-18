Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Town's rotary club helps replenish primary school's book stock

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:59 PM January 18, 2022
bungay primary school

Children at Bungay Primary School with books presented by Bungay Rotary Club. - Credit: Bungay Rotary Club

A town's rotary club has helped replenish and donate towards two primary school's book collections.

Bungay Rotary Club has been helping the town’s primary schools to update the stock of books in their libraries.

With the support of book retailers Waterstones, it has presented Bungay Primary School and St Edmund’s RC Primary School with a large number of books - ones identified by the schools as needed to back up its curriculum.

The school's have expressed their thanks for the support of the club through its vocational committee.

Club president Brian Cloke said: “The rotary movement worldwide is passionate that literacy is seen as one of the ways in which everyone can succeed in life and at the same time benefit the society in which they live.   

"It is our hope that in this school what we have been able to do will benefit these pupils, the school and the community in which we live."

Bungay News

