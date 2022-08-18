Jubilation for Bungay Sixth Form students on A Level results day

There were scenes of jubilation and joy as students of Bungay Sixth Form collected their A Level results.

Amongst the happy faces was headgirl and netball captain Darcy Swanston, who achieved a Distinction* in her double sport extended diploma, and a B in Geography.

She said: "I'm off to the UEA to study Paramedical Science.

"It is a course of great interest to me and an exciting opportunity so I can't wait to get started.

"I want to give a special thanks to Mr Brundston for his help with my university application process and teaching me my coursework subjects," she said.

Nathan Brundston is deputy head of the Sixth form, while also a mentor for students in their university application process and leader of vocational subjects Sport and Leisure.

George Blagden, 18, achieved three A*'s in maths, further maths and physics and is off to Warwick University to study computer science.

He said: "I'm honestly speechless.

"I've amazed myself with how well I've done and now I really can look forward to the future.

"I want to thank Mrs Marriott for her help because she was my maths and further maths teacher so without her help and commitment I don't think this would have been possible."

Laura Scarlett, 18, was delighted to have secured a place on her desired medicine course at the University of Leeds, having got an A in maths, a B in biology and a B in chemistry.

She said: "I'm so happy to have got on to my chosen medicine course, I have always wanted to be a doctor, so this is a big step for me for filling my childhood dream."

Other students decided that a break from education suited them best before making decisions about their future.

Ellarose Purllant, 18, said: "I am excited to have finished education for now.

"I am going to take a gap year, earn some money and go travelling before I apply for university next year.

"Mrs Beeton deserves a mention and has my huge thanks because my A in English Literature is down to her making the course so engaging and fun," she said.

Headteacher Chanel Oswick said: "We are delighted that our students will be successfully moving on to their chosen courses, further training and/or employment opportunities.

"The governors and I are incredibly proud of the fantastic support and ethos of our parents, staff and students, whose efforts are reflected in these results, and we could not thank them all enough.”