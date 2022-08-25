Delight for Bungay High pupils on GCSE results day
- Credit: Bruno Brown
Bungay High School praised the efforts of their students in the first exams which have been sat for two years after the pandemic.
Headteacher Chanel Oswick said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students considering the disruption they have experienced during their GCSE journey and are thrilled that the majority are able to go on to their chosen destinations.
"Due to the hard work, determination and resilience of our students, this year looks to be one of our highest achieving.
"None of this could have been achieved without the strong support of our parents."
One of the standout students, who achieved a remarkable six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one 7, has embarked upon a new challenge to study her A Levels.
Georgia Flatt, 16, said: "I'm lost for words to be honest - I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed, it hasn't sunk in at all yet.
"I am just truly, really, really happy."
Most Read
- 1 Beccles goalkeeper to reach landmark 500th appearance
- 2 Bungay centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with son's return
- 3 Road closed after two-car crash close to ambulance station
- 4 Library commemorates former manager with new garden
- 5 How to keep spiders out of your house as they invade for mating season
- 6 GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades
- 7 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney
- 8 Beccles and Bungay's cricket teams both winners
- 9 Soap star teaching £5 fitness classes after settling into new Norfolk home
- 10 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
Her father Chris Flatt, added: "I am amazingly proud of my daughter, she's put the work in all year and absolutely deserves this."
Charles Brooke, 16, from Harleston, also excelled in his GCSE's - passing everything, but achieving top grades in the subjects he wishes to pursue for his A-levels.
He said: "I am very happy to have got a grade 9 in maths, an 8 in chemistry, an 8 in physics and a 7 in biology.
"These are the subjects which I am going to study in my new challenge at the Sir Issac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.
"I have loved my time in Bungay and am so grateful to the teachers but I want to be in the city."
There were many students who had dedicated their commitment to Bungay and chosen to stay on for Sixth Form.
Lia Belson, 16, said: "While some of my friends are leaving, I am happy to be staying because I love the teachers here, know the set up, and know that I will get lots of help to do the best I can."