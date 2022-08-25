Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Delight for Bungay High pupils on GCSE results day

Bruno Brown

Published: 2:29 PM August 25, 2022
Georgia Flatt (left), Lia Belson (centre) and Charles Brooke (right)

Georgia Flatt (left), Lia Belson (centre) and Charles Brooke (right) celebrate together as each of them are happy with their results. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Bungay High School praised the efforts of their students in the first exams which have been sat for two years after the pandemic.

Headteacher Chanel Oswick said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students considering the disruption they have experienced during their GCSE journey and are thrilled that the majority are able to go on to their chosen destinations.

"Due to the hard work, determination and resilience of our students, this year looks to be one of our highest achieving.

"None of this could have been achieved without the strong support of our parents."

One of the standout students, who achieved a remarkable six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one 7, has embarked upon a new challenge to study her A Levels.

Georgia Flatt, 16, said: "I'm lost for words to be honest - I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed, it hasn't sunk in at all yet.

"I am just truly, really, really happy."

Her father Chris Flatt, added: "I am amazingly proud of my daughter, she's put the work in all year and absolutely deserves this."

Charles Brooke, 16, from Harleston, also excelled in his GCSE's - passing everything, but achieving top grades in the subjects he wishes to pursue for his A-levels.

Charles Brooke with his proud mother as he receives his results.

Charles Brooke with his proud mother as he receives his results. - Credit: Bruno Brown

He said: "I am very happy to have got a grade 9 in maths, an 8 in chemistry, an 8 in physics and a 7 in biology.

"These are the subjects which I am going to study in my new challenge at the Sir Issac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.

"I have loved my time in Bungay and am so grateful to the teachers but I want to be in the city."

Freddie Baxter (right) was delighted and shocked to have exceeded his predicated grades

Freddie Baxter (right) was delighted and shocked to have exceeded his predicated grades and pass all subjects - with Charles Brooke (right). - Credit: Bruno Brown

There were many students who had dedicated their commitment to Bungay and chosen to stay on for Sixth Form.

Lia Belson, 16, said: "While some of my friends are leaving, I am happy to be staying because I love the teachers here, know the set up, and know that I will get lots of help to do the best I can."

Bruno Brown
Bruno Brown
Bruno Brown
