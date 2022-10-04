School uniform swap raises £470 for charity

Bungay students pose in their jeans for for a wonderful cause - Credit: Bungay High School

Staff and students from Bungay High School swapped school trousers for jeans to raise money for a genetic disorder charity.

Jeans for Genes Week was between September 19-25 and Bungay High Students swapped their uniform bottoms to jeans to raise £470.

The day raised money for Genetic Disorders UK, a charity which aims to transform the lives of children with genetic disorders.

Genetic disorders affect 1 in 25 children in the UK – including more than 30,000 babies born each year.

Their associated health problems mean that genetic disorders are the biggest cause of death of children aged 14 and under.

Jeans for Genes Day invited everyone across the UK, from nurseries and schools to companies, to wear their jeans for the day in return for a donation.

Funds raised provide vital care and support for thousands of children with genetic disorders.

Jeans for Genes co-ordinator, Jonathan Thawley, said: “Bungay High School have been supporting Jeans for Genes day for many years now.

"And once again the students have responded positively to a very worthy cause, I am delighted by their generosity, especially in todays financial climate.”