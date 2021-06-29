Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New school reveals its first headteacher

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:35 PM June 29, 2021   
New headteacher Anna Mears and deputy headteacher Nicky Coman at Castle EAST School in Bungay. 

New headteacher Anna Mears and deputy headteacher Nicky Coman at Castle EAST School in Bungay. - Credit: Castle EAST School

A new headteacher has been appointed ahead of a specialist school's launch in September.

Castle EAST School, in Bungay, will welcome its first intake of pupils later this year, with new headteacher Anna Mears taking charge.

The school, part of the East Anglian Schools Trust (EAST), will be dedicated to pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, specifically around communication and interaction.

Mrs Mears, who was senior deputy headteacher at Olive AP Academy in Stowmarket, said: "I am hugely excited and immensely privileged to be given the opportunity to lead Castle EAST School.

"I am looking forward to working alongside our stakeholders to build a school with excellent and innovative learning that provides all of our pupils with the opportunity to excel.

"We are an aspirational school and our curriculum enables our pupils to grow as learners and global citizens.

You may also want to watch:

"We are incredibly fortunate to be able to have worked with the Suffolk County Council to develop a school building which is bespoke for the needs of our pupils and provides superb facilities for our pupils to learn in.

"All of our pupils will join Castle EAST School on roll from September with a robust and creative induction and transition programme that will involve an exciting online journey, home visits and plenty of ‘getting to know’ opportunities."

Trust CEO Angelo Goduti said: "In appointing Anna Mears as headteacher, we are extremely fortunate to have an individual with the expertise, compassion, experience and drive to create a truly aspirational school with our pupils at the heart of it."

A deputy headteacher has also been appointed, with Nicky Coman taking on the role.

Sylvia Knights, chair of governors at the school, said: "Creating our school in a lead time much shorter than the norm and during a global pandemic has created significant challenges, but with the support of some amazing colleagues these have been overcome, enabling us to get to this point.

"The passion and commitment that Anna and her deputy, Nicky, have shown in getting everything in place to welcome pupils to Castle EAST in the Autumn has been amazing, and I look forward to working with them as we open our doors to what I know will be an aspirational school.”

Bungay News

