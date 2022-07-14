School's turnaround praised by inspectors for pupils' 'flying start'

Pupils in the Woodpecker class at Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy celebrate their 'Good' Ofsted rating. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust

A school which gets children off to a "flying start" in their education has been praised by inspectors after a major turnaround.

Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy has been rated as 'Good' by Ofsted inspectors following its latest inspection.

The school, part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), had previously been rated as 'Requires Improvement' following an inspection in March 2019.

Two monitoring visits took place in 2021, before a full inspection was carried out earlier this year in May.

Executive headteacher Heather Brand said she was "delighted" at the report.

She said: "I'd like to thank our wonderful children, staff and governors for their hard work and commitment.

"We will continue to work together with the community on our exciting journey going forwards.

"It was lovely to see that the report said our children get off to a flying start in their education and they practice what they learn in lessons as they explore the stimulating environment.

"Ofsted were pleased with the love of reading that is apparent throughout the school, and that the teachers make sure everyone in school enjoys reading.

The school, which has around 100 pupils, was rated as 'Good' across the board, including for the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

The Ofsted report states: "Pupils are very happy at this school. They understand and live up to the school's values of friendship, creativity and respect which underpin school life.

"In this safe environment, pupils develop independence and confidence and engage maturely in conservation, are courteous and kind."

The report also highlighted the broad curriculum and the fact teachers make sure everyone in the school enjoys reading, saying: "Their enthusiasm is infectious."

Oliver Burwood, CEO at DNEAT, said: "We're immensely proud of the children, staff and community.

"This report highlights the tremendous improvement seen at the school and this is even more impressive since much of the improvement took place in the depths of the pandemic."