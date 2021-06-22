Primary school on track to achieving 'good' status according to Ofsted

Published: 3:55 PM June 22, 2021

The latest Ofsted monitoring report of Ditchingham Church of England Primary School suggests it is on its way to achieving 'good' status - Credit: Google Maps

A Norfolk primary school which is currently judged as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted is on track to being upgraded to 'good' according to the latest monitoring report.

Inspectors from Ofsted visited Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy for a monitoring inspection report on May 20 2021.

The school, which is currently classed as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted is on track to achieving a 'good' status.

The lead inspector noted that positive changes have been made since the school's last full inspection in February 2019, particularly around staff teaching reading and mathematics, which were areas in which inspectors recommended improvement last time around.

Whilst during the full inspection of the school in February 2019 there were concerns around leadership and management in the school, evidence this time around shows curriculum leaders are being provided with extra training around their responsibilities.

However, pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) follow the same curriculum as their classmates with Ofsted recommending staff get extra training around how to teach SEND pupils effectively.

Mrs Heather Brand, executive headteacher at the school said: “The Ofsted report shows that we continue to improve the academy.

“We continue to train our staff, monitor and evaluate the best course of actions throughout our teaching practices.

"We are pleased that Ofsted noted the measured approach we have taken to school improvement and that the children could feed back to inspectors how much they enjoy their learning.

“We are pleased that the Ofsted report noted that we are making effective use of a wide range of support provided by the Trust to improve teaching, teacher training, curriculum leadership and governance.”

Oliver Burwood, CEO of Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), the trust which run the school said: “We work in collaboration with Ditchingham Academy, providing ongoing support and challenge, to ensure that children get the education they are entitled to.

"We’re really pleased that Ofsted have recognised the tremendous, ongoing, efforts that are being made by all at the academy to continue on this improvement journey.”