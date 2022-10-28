Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Education

First Class 2022: Hundreds of children start their school journey

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2022
Nursery class at Barnby and North Cove Primary School

Nursery class at Barnby and North Cove Primary School - Credit: Barnby and North Cove Primary School

Our annual First Class supplement returned to bring our readers hundreds of smiling faces belonging to reception class children who began their education journey in September.

We would like to wish all the children featured in this year's supplement a wonderful school year and the best of luck in the future.

We would also like to extend our thanks to the schools for submitting these photos. Unless otherwise specified, all photo credits belong to the schools who submitted them.

Acorns class at Alburgh with Denton C of E Primary Academy 

Acorns class at Alburgh with Denton C of E Primary Academy - Credit: Alburgh with Denton C of E Primary Academy 

Nursery class at Barnby and North Cove Primary School

Nursery class at Barnby and North Cove Primary School - Credit: Barnby and North Cove Primary School

Reception class at Barnby and North Cove Primary School

Reception class at Barnby and North Cove Primary School - Credit: Barnby and North Cove Primary School

Ruby class at Beccles Primary Academy

Ruby class at Beccles Primary Academy - Credit: Beccles Primary Academy

Oak class at Bramfield C of E Primary School 

Oak class at Bramfield C of E Primary School - Credit: Bramfield C of E Primary School 

Brampton C of E Primary School

Brampton C of E Primary School - Credit: Brampton C of E Primary School

Bungay Primary School

Bungay Primary School - Credit: Bungay Primary School

Ditchingham Primary School

Ditchingham Primary School - Credit: Ditchingham Primary School

Ellingham VC Primary School

Ellingham VC Primary School - Credit: Ellingham VC Primary School

Gillingham St Michael's Primary Academy

Gillingham St Michael's Primary Academy - Credit: Gillingham St Michael's Primary Academy

Little owls at Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School

Little owls at Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School - Credit: Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School

Class One at Ravensmere Infant School

Class One at Ravensmere Infant School - Credit: Ravensmere Infant School

St Benet's Catholic Primary School

St Benet's Catholic Primary School - Credit: St Benet's Catholic Primary School

Class RB and RVM at the Albert Pye Primary School

Class RB and RVM at the Albert Pye Primary School - Credit: Albert Pye Primary School

Hedgehod class at Thurlton Primary School

Hedgehod class at Thurlton Primary School - Credit: Thurlton Primary School

Woodton Primary School

Woodton Primary School - Credit: Woodton Primary School

Greenfinch class at Worlingham CEVC Primary School 

Greenfinch class at Worlingham CEVC Primary School - Credit: Worlingham CEVC Primary School 

Kingfisher class at Worlingham CEVC Primary School 

Kingfisher class at Worlingham CEVC Primary School - Credit: Worlingham CEVC Primary School 


Beccles News
Bungay News

Don't Miss

The Bungay Food and Drink Festival happened on Sunday October 23

Thousands attend Bungay's first ever food and drink street market

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Waveney Tory MP Peter Aldous reflects critically on Lizz Truss's reign as PM and moving forward

Waveney MP on Liz Truss' 'embarrassing' reign and how to move forward

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall

Norfolk Live News

Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Peddars Lane , Beccles

Man wins planning appeal to build two town houses

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon