Flog It! star officially opens school's specialist centre

A school's specialist learning centre is going from strength-to-strength after celebrating its official opening.

Forge Beccles welcomed its first pupils at the start of the current academic year, in September 2021.

Based at SET Beccles School, the centre offers specialist provision for young people with an Education, Health and Care Plan with a primary need of cognition and learning.

The centre was officially opened by auctioneer Elizabeth Talbot, from BBC's Flog It!, earlier this month.

Heidi Philpott, head of the school, which is part of the Seckford Education Trust, said: "I am immensely proud of the Forge community.

"Students and staff have created a calm, settled and purposeful learning environment where everyone feels safe and supported.

"The personalised and bespoke provision ensures all students are making progress with their learning and development."

At the centre, pupils receive small class teaching and individualised interventions, supported by a dedicated and experienced team of teachers and support staff.

Pupils receive a broad and balanced curriculum, designed specifically to meet the needs of each pupil, both academically, and incorporating the development of life skills.

Kelly Bland, head of the Forge, said: "The children are making great progress here.

"They are growing in confidence and really enjoy coming to school."

Those at Forge Beccles benefit from the facilities within the main school, such as the use of specialist classrooms including the food technology room and gym, as well as joining in whole school activities.

A spokesperson for the Trust added: "The curriculum incorporates many off site learning opportunities such as weekly visits to the local forest school and regularly visit local attractions like Thrigby Hall, the beach and a half termly visit to the local park, to name a few.

"The commitment, expectations and aspirations for students in Forge Beccles mirror those for all other SET Beccles’ pupils.

"Forge Beccles prides itself on strong values and the positive, and supportive culture within the school.

"Significant time each day is given to developing and nurturing pupils’ social and emotional understanding and skills, and pupils’ progress and achievements are celebrated and shared."

