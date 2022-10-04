School sets up new scholarship in memory of late former pupil

A south Norfolk school has announced a new scholarship in memory of a former pupil who tragically died young.

Anthony Coward was a pupil at Langley School in the late 1950s and early 1960s, but died in 1981 aged just 25.

The Anthony Arthur Coward Scholarship offers a fully-funded, two-year place into the Lower Sixth, Year 12, and covers all of the sixth form's costs and fees.

Pupils at Langley School Sixth Form - Credit: Hannah Hutchins

A spokesperson for the school said: "Anthony lived in London and boarded at the school. He had a wonderful time in the rural setting, such a contrast from home, and he was always appreciative of the care he was shown and the tuition he received.

"His aunt, Barbara Hunt, wanted to reflect his fondness for Langley in her will and left a very generous donation to the school.

"Tragically, Anthony died young and this scholarship has been set up in his honour, acting on the wishes of his aunt, so someone else can benefit from a Langley education as he had."

The scholarship celebrates outstanding academic potential and will be awarded on both academic ability and socio-economic need.

Headmaster Jon Perriss praised the generosity of Mr Coward's family in setting up the scholarship.

He said: “I am delighted to be able to introduce this new award.

"The generosity of Anthony Coward’s family will enable young people to attend the school who would not be able to do so without financial help.

"This particular award is focused on intellect and academic ability; both proven and potential, and we’re delighted we are able to offer this to young people across the county."

Applications are open to all Year 11 pupils who believe they match the criteria, with the closing date for applications for September 2023 set for Friday, October 7.

For more information, go to https://langleyschool.co.uk/sixth-form/scholarships.

The school, which also offers the Nelson Scholarship into the Sixth Form, is set on a 110 acre countryside site in Loddon and is also home to the Langley Football Academy, run by ex-Norwich City star Grant Holt.