'Fantastic' results after 'tumultuous two years' for Langley students

Bruno Brown

Published: 3:10 PM August 18, 2022
Langley students wave their results gleefully. 

Langley students wave their results gleefully. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Students celebrated collecting their A Level results at Langley School, with many achieving their first choice university.

Langley Sixth Form boast a record of 78pc of their students achieving between a grade A*-C in this year's results, which were revealed on Thursday, August 18 after weeks of anticipation.

Big hugs and smiles as students collects their results.

Big hugs and smiles as students collects their results. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Headmaster Jon Perriss said: “I am delighted with the fantastic results produced by our A level students at Langley and proud of the effort and commitment that they have shown.

"They have had a tumultuous two years and shown immense resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

"With so many heading to the destinations of their choosing, they are now ready to face any challenge and opportunity that comes their way.

"I also want to thank the staff who have brilliantly supported them on this journey," he said.

A proud father hugs his son after collecting his results.

A proud father hugs his son after collecting his results. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Which adjective best describes this photo?

Shock. Bewilderment. Surprise. Amazement. Gasped. Astonishment. Which adjective best describes this photo? - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

A smiling student with her mum speaks with a teacher.

A smiling student with her mum speaks with a teacher. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

